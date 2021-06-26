Zacks: Analysts Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.20). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOP stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $616.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

