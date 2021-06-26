Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 539,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $731.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.