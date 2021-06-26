Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediciNova.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

MNOV opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 471,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 18,840.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 455,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 126.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 384.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

