Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce $7.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.22 million and the lowest is $3.75 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $44.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $6,500,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.