Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.57. NuVasive posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 207.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NUVA opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

