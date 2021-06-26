Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.21. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of RRR opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

