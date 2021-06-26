Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Announce $1.91 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.82. Stamps.com reported earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded down $3.18 on Monday, hitting $204.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.73. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

