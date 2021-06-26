Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.08). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGC stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

