Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.08). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGC stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More: What is a bull market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.