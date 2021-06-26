Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.83 Million

Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report $319.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the highest is $333.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $317.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.45. 13,790,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,892. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.24. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

