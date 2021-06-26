Zacks: Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. IntriCon reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 1,263,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,797. IntriCon has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $189.84 million, a P/E ratio of -523.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.