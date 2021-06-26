Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $629.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post sales of $629.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.50 million and the lowest is $610.70 million. MarineMax reported sales of $498.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 947,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

