Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

SLGN stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.