Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Announce -$3.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.86) and the highest is ($3.23). Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of ($3.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN stock traded down $3.46 on Friday, reaching $321.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.37. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

