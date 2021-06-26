Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ AMRB opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.88.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.