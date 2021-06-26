Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $6,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $187,013,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,440,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

