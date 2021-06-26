Zacks Investment Research Lowers Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $214.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 159,824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.