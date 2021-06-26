Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDEN. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.20.

GDEN opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.09. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

