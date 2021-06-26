Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baker Hughes expects substantial growth from a series of profitable international liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts. With the growing demand for clean energy, several countries are significantly investing in LNG terminals. Hence, the company is planning to capitalize on contracts for creating equipment that are used in LNG terminals. Moreover, its Turbomachinery services and increased cost productivity are boosting its bottom line. Also, it has a strong balance sheet and is well-positioned to convert all orders and backlogs to cash flows, making it the most profitable bet in the oilfield service space. Notably, the company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio of 0.30 signifies low debt exposure. Also, the oilfield service player’s cash balance can repay more than half of its long-term debt of $6,733 million, which is quite encouraging.”

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.42.

NYSE:BKR opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 194.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 231,764 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

