Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

GPX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of GPX opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. GP Strategies has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in GP Strategies by 116.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

