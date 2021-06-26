Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $14,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,480,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $12,026,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

