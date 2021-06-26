ZBG Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $101,834.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and $101,834.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00052645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00584716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038215 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

