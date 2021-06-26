Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 11,504 shares.The stock last traded at $28.73 and had previously closed at $28.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 243.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.