Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $161.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $880,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $702,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,582.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

