Zenfuse Price Tops $0.0415 on Top Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $128,439.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00576739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037854 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,390,779 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

