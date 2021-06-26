ZEON Hits Market Capitalization of $59.65 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $59.65 million and approximately $300,980.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00052082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00571903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037839 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

