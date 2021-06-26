Zeusshield Market Cap Tops $218,335.33 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 71.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $218,335.33 and approximately $1,065.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

