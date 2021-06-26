Zeusshield Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $224,341.09 and $148.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.00595434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

