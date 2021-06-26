Zogenix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,082 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,703% compared to the average volume of 60 put options.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,899,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zogenix by 79.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,329,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zogenix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $18.70 on Friday. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

