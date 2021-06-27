-$0.01 EPS Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.07. Covanta reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVA traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.73. 4,261,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Covanta has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

