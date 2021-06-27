$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00.

In other news, CMO Sasha King sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,119,274.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,649.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $97,982,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,972,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after buying an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

