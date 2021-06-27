-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.01. Genesco posted earnings per share of ($1.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.65) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GCO. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock valued at $54,173. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 320,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,891. Genesco has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.98.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.