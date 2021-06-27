$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after acquiring an additional 516,632 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 13.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 468,328 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 535,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,484,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.39.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

