$0.27 EPS Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Enerplus posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 292.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ERF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.49. 1,239,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,289. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Enerplus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Enerplus by 25.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enerplus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.