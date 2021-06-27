-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 217,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,854. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

