$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Avantor posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avantor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

