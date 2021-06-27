$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after buying an additional 3,330,402 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $99,768,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

