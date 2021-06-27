-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

