$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million.

Several research firms recently commented on LESL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.62. 4,610,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,303 shares in the company, valued at $41,054,233.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $247,559,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $14,300,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

