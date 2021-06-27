$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.70. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $25.25 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

