$1.12 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.17. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after buying an additional 151,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 62,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

