$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,133,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 72,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

