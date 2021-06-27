$1.36 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Koppers reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

KOP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. 592,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75. Koppers has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $676.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.01.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

