$10.08 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $10.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,624.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $55.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $103.29 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at $606,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.04.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

