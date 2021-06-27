10,541 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTOCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,678,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $744,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTOCU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

