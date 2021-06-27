108,448 Shares in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 108,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $495,000.

Shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

