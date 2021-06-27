11,000 Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.54. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

