1,120 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

Shares of PH stock opened at $301.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $171.58 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.