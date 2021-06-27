12,532 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.