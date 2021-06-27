$134.83 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce sales of $134.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.45 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $126.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $557.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,876. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

