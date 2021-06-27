138,348 Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,348 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Berry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after buying an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Berry by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Berry by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

